State Reps. J.T. Wilcox and Andrew Barkis, both representing the 2nd Legislative District, called for more transparent and swift action on the part of Gov. Jay Inslee during a public discussion with the Yelm City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Both Republican lawmakers took part in the remote Yelm City Council meeting to discuss the current state economy, what they consider Inslee’s overarching use of power during the health crisis, the need for a special legislative session and transportation funding, including the Yelm bypass loop project.
“We’re facing significant challenges in the transportation arena, about a $1 billion deficit-plus due to COVID,” Barkis, R-Olympia, told the Yelm council. “Revenue is incredibly reduced right now … I’m really looking forward to going back to work in January.”
Despite those hardships, Barkis said they’ll continue to fight to push forward the Yelm loop project, which is expected to go out to bid this spring and start construction in 2022.
Barkis added that there have been some environmental impacts, including the Mazama pocket gopher, that have hindered fast tracking the project. The project is still on schedule, Barkis said.
Earlier this year, Barkis and three other Republican lawmakers, as private citizens, sued Inslee over his extended use of the state of emergency declaration.
“This lawsuit was not about questioning the governor’s constitutional authority to declare an emergency — we’d agreed and supported that initially. The problem has been there’s no precedence on how long this emergency is intended to last, the proclamations and basically the elimination of the legislative process that we’re seeing six months into this,” Barkis said.
The lawsuit was delayed, Barkis said, because the judge determined the governor didn’t have any enforcement over the proclamations he had made. The plaintiffs would have to challenge each order against the state agencies enforcing them, he said.
“We believe the crisis is real, this pandemic exists,” Barkis said. “But how long should the state of Washington be under an emergency proclamation? Many of us believe we should not be under emergency proclamation, that we should be utilizing all branches of government to deal with this crisis appropriately, properly and expediently.”
Wilcox, R-Yelm, praised Barkis’s effort and echoed his sentiments.
“It is absolutely corrosive to a democratic republic to have one person making these decisions and, if I was him, I’d want more fingerprints on this than just my own,” he said.
Wilcox, as well as many Republicans in both the state House and Senate, have called on Inslee to call a special session to fix the budget due to projected revenue shortfalls. A letter with signatures from top House Republicans was also reportedly submitted to Inslee’s office early on in the pandemic, calling for a special session.
Inslee has touted that he’s in open communication with state lawmakers in previous COVID-19 press conferences, though his ability to properly stay in communication with every member in the Senate and House is up for debate, the 2nd Legislative District lawmakers say.
During the meeting, Barkis also called Inslee’s moratorium on evictions bad for the housing market, saying that it largely has negative consequences for those working in the industry.
The moratorium, originally put into place mid-March after Inslee’s declaration of emergency and extended since, prohibits eviction based on late or delinquent payment.
Barkis said the biggest blow is that housing managers cannot perform compliance notices, lease renewals or issue late fees. House Republicans also haven’t had any say in the moratorium.
“It’s fallen on deaf ears ... You have an entire business segment that is being impacted by the governor’s unilateral proclamation that is affecting the business model,” Barkis said. “There are better solutions.”
He added that many members in the House and Senate working on housing issues have put forth solutions to the moratorium. Barkis, in particular, said he proposed an “eviction off-ramp,” which would offer mediation services funded by CARES Act funding before they head to court.
