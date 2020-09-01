Yelm School District Confirms Office Closed Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Yelm Community Schools district office closed last Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Teri Pablo, communications director with the district, confirmed that the district closed Monday, Aug. 24, after they were notified a staff member working in the office tested positive for the virus.
The district went to work right away, Pablo said, by closing the facility the same day and disinfecting, including the work areas. Neither the school district nor Public Health are disclosing the identification of the worker who tested positive for the virus to maintain the individual’s privacy.
“We right now are just awaiting directions from Thurston County Public Health and, in the meantime, we’re providing remote services,” she said.
There’s currently no timeline on when the district office will reopen. Pablo said that decision will ultimately be made by Public Health.
Pablo emphasized that the district is still serving its families and students as they return to distance learning this fall.
There were 14 new cases of the virus reported in the Yelm ZIP code last week, according to a new report by Public Health and Social Services out Tuesday. That total since the start of the health crisis stands at 82.
