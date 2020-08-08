Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thurston County on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the last seven days to 88, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
There have now been 762 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since March.
Two of the most recent cases are individuals under the age of 10, three are in their 20s, two are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, two are in their 50s and three are in their 60s.
There has been one hospitalization and two deaths linked to the virus over the past seven days, according to Public Health.
The department is continuing to investigate two COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care settings. The locations of those outbreaks have not been released by the county. None of the cases announced Saturday are related to those outbreaks, according to the county.
Since March, the county has had 10 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and a total of 57 people have been hospitalized. Of the total 762 cases, 536 are considered recovered.
In the past week 4.7 percent of Thurston County residents who have been tested for the virus were found to be positive.
Find more county-level data here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/covid-19-data.aspx?fbclid=IwAR3DqlvgKA6SARegE3k9x86QNmRXrRBtWFC5A8t6rvj5fs6srWwJTriyde8
