Thurston Health Officer Recommending Return to Distanced Learning Until January

Thurston County’s health officer is recommending a return to distanced learning until January of next year, a letter published Friday afternoon read.
You can find the letter here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/phssdocuments/Letter%20to%20Schools%2011.6.20%20FINAL.pdf.
The decision follows many weeks of increased caseloads that have brought the county into the “high” risk phase for transmission. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 95.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
The exception of the health officer’s recommendation is for cohorts of six students who have high needs. The transmission from hybrid learning to distanced learning will be required to take place over the next two weeks.
“In addition to the increase in community transmission, this recommendation is necessary in Thurston County for multiple reasons,” Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek wrote Friday. “Since our COVID-19 rate increase began, we have seen an increase in outbreaks, including several instances in educational settings as well as long-term care facilities and other places of employment. This has further exacerbated the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Beds at local hospitals have also been experiencing an increase of patients suffering from COVID-19, Abdelmalek writes. Those individuals are coming from Thurston and neighboring counties.
“Our public health capacity has stretched to meet community needs with this rise in cases and outbreaks but is not infinite,” she wrote. “The ability to keep those who work and learn in our schools safe relies on our capacity to respond swiftly to positive cases and initiate rapid contact tracing to ensure people have the information they need to keep themselves and their communities safe and prevent spread, which has been successful for small cohorts of students.”
More people gathering inside due to the colder winter also presents a problem, Abdelmalek wrote.
“This pandemic is an unprecedented challenge and long-term health impacts of COVID-19 illness are unknown,” she continued. “Mitigating the spread is critical.”
Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday also reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. This brought the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,046.
Public Health also said there were two new deaths reported due to the virus, though their information was not immediately available on the department’s website.
The weekly total stands at 137 new diagnoses. The county is on-track for another record-breaking weekly count.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Friday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 141 new cases. There were two new deaths reported, bringing the total to 201. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 135.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 11,049.
•The state Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,070 new cases, bringing the total to 112,550 cases of COVID-19 tallied since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,784 and deaths are at 2,431. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,541,074. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.2 percent..
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 234,264 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 9,581,770 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 657,223 reported in the last seven days.
