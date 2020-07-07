A survey conducted last spring by Yelm Community Schools staff found that most responding families were at least somewhat satisfied with the level of support their students received following state-mandated school closures due to the novel coronavirus, with many also indicating they’d be comfortable with their children attending school on campus in the fall.
According to a survey of parents and guardians that garnered roughly 1,300 total responses and is still ongoing, about 34 percent responded “satisfied” to the question of how satisfied they were with the level of support their student received.
Roughly 21 percent responded as “neither satisfied nor dissatisfied,” and about 20 percent responded as “somewhat satisfied.” About 387 respondents answered that question.
Many of those surveyed also responded positively to efforts by the district, teachers and schools to keep in communication following the March 13 closure of schools due to COVID-19.
A separate tally taken each week by instructors distributed to the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction showed that about 90 percent of the district’s total student body were able to connect to teachers on a weekly basis, be it by email, printed packets or by phone.
Despite that promising number, Yelm Superintendent Brian Wharton noted that daily connectivity varied when they looked at individual responses.
“There were times when a kid would do part of the day, but not the whole day. That’s a connected kid, but we wanted higher levels of engagement,” Wharton said.
But when asked about how engaged students were with distance learning and online materials, most parents noted that their children were engaged. About 32 percent of parents responded that their kids were “extremely engaged” and 31 percent responded their kids were “very engaged.”
The district’s surveying efforts, which are likely to continue into the fall as staff prepares hybrid and in-person returns for the 2020-2021 school year, have been a big positive for determining how students are doing at any given time.
One of the larger takeaways from the spring family survey was the overwhelming majority of families who said they had strong access to the internet.
Approximately 76 percent of respondents — 1,050 of the 1,374 who answered the question — indicated that they had “strong connectivity” to the internet, which dispelled a hunch district staff had about the level of connectivity their families had.
Roughly 246 respondents, or 18 percent, said they had “moderate connectivity,” which is defined as having limited capability to download or stream videos.
“I think we learned from the survey data, from the parents, that the more direct video that we use in our online offerings, the better, both recorded and live. And so we’re continuing to build that into our online plans,” Wharton said. “I felt like we were ready at the beginning, but we didn’t understand the user experience on the other end of Google Classrooms.”
In another question, which asked how likely it would be that their student would return to in-person classes on campus if given the opportunity, a majority — roughly 56 percent of respondents — said they would definitely attend.
Of the 15 percent in the same question who said they “definitely would not” or “probably would not” have their child attend classes again in the fall, 44 percent cited health concerns and another 58 percent selected “other.”
Wharton said many of the “other” comments — which totalled 116 respondents — had to do with the mask mandate in school facilities that would be required by the state Department of Health through the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Many were either concerned about the requirement altogether or the ability of the school to enforce the use of them properly to curb spread of the virus.
“We know that it’s a healthy requirement, but we know that it’s going to come with some controversy and discussion about that, and we’ll be ready to educate folks,” Wharton said.
In a later question, 595 respondents, or 44 percent, indicated that they were “highly concerned” with the Department of Health requiring all adults and students to wear a face covering.
About 32 percent, or 427 respondents, said they were “somewhat concerned” and roughly 24 percent, or 316 respondents, said they were “not concerned.”
While nothing is completely set in stone as far as teaching in the fall, it’s possible instruction could look similar to how classes were conducted before the COVID-19 outbreak — just with more online and hybrid classes, and more social distancing requirements.
Wharton said Yelm Community Schools is currently working on a hybrid model for their students that many will likely utilize. But with the changing requirements from state departments, such as Labor & Industries and the Department of Health, it has been a challenge for educators to pin down plans this early in summer.
“The most difficult thing in this whole thing is that the data changes every day,” he said. “We’re having to adapt daily to the protocols changing … It’s been very fluid.”
With regards to special education programs, Wharton said it’s likely each student will undergo a specialized plan that either leans on in-person or online programming.
Some families with students who have underlying health and medical complications may choose to stay at home and undergo an online curriculum, while others who need program support might opt to attend in person.
“We feel like we have good plans in place for special education, but it will be incredibly varied,” he said. “It really is taking a look at what will work for individuals and individual groups of kids.”
