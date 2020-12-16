Initial claims for unemployment rose the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5 by about 10 percent in both Thurston County and around the state, according to new numbers published Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.
Compared with the week before, Washington state’s initial claims rose by about 2,253 to 24,587 claims recorded last week. Initial claims in Thurston County rose by about 84 filed claims to 909.
New claims for unemployment still remain at historically elevated levels statewide, and since the start of the pandemic, ESD has paid out more than $12.8 billion in benefits to Washingtonians.
Compared with this time last year, initial claims in Thurston County today are about 218-percent higher.
Industries in Thurston that saw the largest number of new initial claims include specialty trade contractors (83 claims filed), educational services (56), administrative and support services (50), food and drinking establishments (193) and non-disclosed industries (122).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.