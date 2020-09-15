The number of Thurston County workers filing initial applications for unemployment benefits stayed steady for the third week in a row, according to numbers out Thursday, Sept. 10, by the state Employment Security Department.
A total of 675 initial claims applications from Thurston County were received the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to ESD. That number is similar to what the county reported the previous two weeks.
The industries that reported the highest number of new claims in Thurston County include specialty trade contractors, general merchandise stores, educational services, and food services and drinking establishments.
Statewide, ESD reported a 10-percent increase, compared with the week prior, in the number of initial claims filed Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, totalling 20,006 applications. Total claims for all unemployment benefit categories fell about 6.5 percent that week though to 531,425.
During that week, ESD reportedly paid out $177.7 million to 356,680 claims, which is about $1.2 million less than the week prior.
Initial claims applications remain at elevated levels, ESD says, and are roughly 300 percent higher statewide and 237 percent higher in Thurston County compared to last year’s numbers.
