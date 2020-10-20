The COVID-19 situation in Thurston County is no longer improving. In fact, according to county data, it’s now headed in the wrong direction.
In addition to a record-high daily case count on Friday, Oct. 16, with 47 cases — which contributed to the record-high weekly case counts reported the week of Oct. 12-18 with 148 new diagnoses — Thurston County Public Health and Social Services is also putting into place new restrictions on reopening classrooms to hybrid learning and on youth sports competitions.
Transmission rates have been largely on the rise in Thurston County over the last three weeks.
As of Tuesday morning’s press deadline, the net total diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by novel coronavirus, was at 1,610.
Twenty-two Thurston County residents have died so far from health complications related to COVID-19, with the latest death reported Monday.
The county is currently investigating five ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities that have led to at least 46 positive cases and one death, according to data reported last week.
Ceasing Competitive Play for Sports and New Guidance for Schooling
Thurston County Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek on Wednesday, Oct. 14, recommended new restrictions on increasing the number of students engaged in hybrid in-person learning. She also recommended school districts cease competitive play for sports.
Abdelmalek laid out her new recommendations in an Oct. 15 letter to the community (see page Main 5). In it, she said her department’s decisions have been made due to the continuing increase of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County is currently reporting a transmission rate of 72.8 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, which is on the rise and getting close to the “high” transmission range of 75 cases reported per 100,000, according to state Department of Health definitions.
Abdelmalek wrote that if the county enters the “high’ range, she’ll continue watching caseloads for another two weeks, then make a determination on if public schools should return to remote learning.
“If moderate transmission continues during this 14-day pause, crossing into the high transmission range seems unlikely, and there is enough health care capacity and public health capacity to support a possible increase in cases, then I will recommend continuing to gradually phase in more in-person learning opportunities per the Washington State Department of Health decision making framework,” she wrote.
A 14-day pause is currently underway for new students looking to head back to hybrid in-person learning. Students currently engaged in hybrid learning can still continue during this time, she said.
Last week, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released new return-to-play guidelines based on each county’s transmission rate. This plan lays out specific plans for what’s specifically allowed in counties with low, moderate, and high rates.
According to the WIAA, “moderate” risk counties such as Thurston County with cases between 25 and 75 per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, and with a test-positive rate under 5 percent, are allowed to scrimmage, host intra-team competition and league games for low and moderate risk sports.
Under Abdelmalek’s guidance, Thurston County will recommend against scrimmages, intra-team competitions, league games or spectated competitions.
“If schools choose to allow team practices or training for sports for students they must limit groups to cohorts of six individuals, practice outside, maintain a distance of six feet or more, enforce strict mask wearing for athletes when not actively engaged in strenuous activity, enforce masking for all coaches/staff at all times, screen for symptoms, use safe hygiene practices, and follow CDC and WIAA guidance for the cleaning of equipment,” she wrote.
This guidance will likely add difficulties for smaller schools, which like all districts are looking forward to possible competition this January.
Tenino High School’s Athletics Department wrote on Thursday that they will have to shut down all practices and facilities until further notice due to the new regulations.
“Our hopes are that putting a halt to activities for a window of time now will help us get back to practicing and hopefully competing in time to participate in the new WIAA declared Season 2, which is set to begin the final week of December,” Athletic Director Josef Chirhart wrote.
In a text message Tuesday night, Yelm High School Athletic Director Rob Hill said the guidance brought down by the county puts them in an uncertain place for this school year’s first season, which is set to start practice in late December.
“While I recognize the tough decisions that were made by Thurston County officials, I am heartbroken for the athletes that were signed up. Disappointed for the head coaches and coaching staff that have spent so many hours prepping for safe practices and getting back to making a difference in these kids’ day-to-day lives,” he wrote, adding that there are multiple benefits to hosting competitions.
As of now, Hill said, the 3A South Sound Conference’s season is still on.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Tuesday morning:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 54 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 9,169. The total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 185. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 94.1 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday night reported an additional 460 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 98,661. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,077 and deaths are at 2,258. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,244,336. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.3 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 218,916, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 8,128,524 cases have been reported by the agency as well, with 387,692 reported in the last seven days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.