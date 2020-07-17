Nisqually Valley News
Thurston County confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 17.
Broken down by age, two cases were in their teens, five in their 20s, four in their 30s, five in their 40s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. There were no confirmed cases of people in their 50s, 60s, or 70s. Of the confirmed cases, 12 were male, six female.
To date, Thurston County has 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, five had died, 41 were or are hospitalized, and 277 have recovered or are recovering. There are no current congregate-care setting outbreaks, though there have been two since the county confirmed its first case of the virus on March 11.
In the past week, Thurston County has confirmed 109 cases of the virus with 3.9 percent testing positive. Of those, four have been hospitalized, and there have been no deaths. As of July 15, a total of 17,798 residents have been tested for the virus with a 2.3 percent positive rate.
To date, 11 percent of the county’s confirmed cases have been 19 years of age or younger, 20 percent from age 20 to 29, 15 percent from 30 to 39, 17 percent from 40 to 49, 15 percent from 50 to 59, 12 percent from 60 to 69, 6 percent from 70 to 79 and 5 percent 80 or older.
