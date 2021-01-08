Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday announced 133 new cases of COVID-19.
The caseload marks a one-day high for Thurston County. The previous daily high, 104 cases, was recorded on Dec. 7.
There have been 408 cases in the past seven days, along with 14 hospitalizations and three deaths, according to the county.
There have been 5,260 confirmed cases of the virus since last March.
The county continues to monitor four ongoing outbreaks.
More information here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/.../covid-19-dashboard.aspx
