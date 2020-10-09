Three COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Thurston County Friday

Three news deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported Friday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.
That is the largest number of deaths reported in a single day in the county. Since early April, when virus-related deaths first occurred in the county, the county has reported no more than one death in a single day.
The individuals include a male in his 60s, a male in his 70s and a female in her 70s. A total 20 people have now died in Thurston County due to health issues related to COVID-19.
The two individuals in their 70s are believed to have had underlying health conditions, county COVID-19 public information specialist Magen Johnson said. The person in their 60s likely did not.
Death certificates for the three individuals are pending review by Public Health staff. Johnson said those certificates could have additional health information pertinent to the context of the death.
The most recent hospitalizations were reported on Saturday, Oct. 3, when nine individuals were admitted due to COVID-19 complications. It’s not known if these deaths are related to those admittances.
Public Health on Friday also reported an additional 18 diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total reported since the start of the week to 78.
New cases include one individual age birth to 9, five in their 10s, four in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, and one in their 60s.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Fridsay:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 66 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,445. One new death was reported and the total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 179. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 57.1.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday night reported an additional 642 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 92,560. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,762 and the state reported seven new deaths to total 2,190. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,037,946. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 212,111, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,583,200 cases have been reported by the agency as well, and there have been 322,741 new cases in the past seven days.
