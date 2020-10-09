Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported an additional 15 cases of COVID-19.
New cases reported include four individuals in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s, and one each in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
A total 17 individuals have died due to health complications related to COVID-19.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 96 new cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,382. No new deaths were reported and the total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 178. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 56.3.
• The Washington State Department of Health on Wednesday night reported an additional 710 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported to 91,918. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,733 and the state reported six new deaths to total 2,183. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,016,471. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.4 percent.
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 211,132, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 7,528,313 cases have been reported by the agency as well, and there have been 314,900 new cases in the past seven days.
