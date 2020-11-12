Thurston County Reports 51 COVID-19 Cases Thursday as Surge Continues

Fifty-one new diagnoses of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, bringing the net total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,281.
Thursday’s caseload is the second-largest reported since March, when the county first started reporting cases of the respiratory infection. The county has reported 153 cases so far this week, and is on track to break the previously weekly high caseload of 189 reported last week.
Public Health also reported one new outbreak at a congregate care facility; the county is now investigating outbreaks at a total 12 facilities.
The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 39 Thurston County residents. Six death certificates are pending review by Public Health staff.
According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 105.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days and is in the “high” risk stage of transmission.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of early Thursday evening:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 245 new cases. There was one new death reported, bringing the total to 207. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 162.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The total number of cases reported in the county so far stands at 12,161.
•The state Department of Health reported 3,345 new cases, bringing the total to 123,356 cases of COVID-19 tallied since the start of the pandemic. Statewide hospitalizations stand at 9,178 and deaths are at 2,507. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 2,694,170. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.0 percent..
• The total number of deaths in the United States stands at 241,069, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The country surpassed 10 million reported cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 10,314254, with 8.5 percent of those cases reported in just the last seven days.
