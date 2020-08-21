Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 908.
New diagnoses include one individual in their under the age of 20, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 50s and one individual in their 70s.
Since the start of the week on Monday, Aug. 17, the county has reported 56 cases of the virus.
A total of 11 Thurston County residents have died as a result of health complications related to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has hospitalized 59 people.
The county is currently investigating seven ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate care facilities, including an outbreak confirmed Thursday at the Thurston County Corrections Center. At least 37 cases have been reported from these facilities.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation locally, statewide and nationally on Friday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 65 new cases of the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,310. One additional death was reported as well, bringing the total countywide to 139. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 62.4.
• Statewide, 700 new cases of the virus were reported and the total number now stands at 69,389, according to numbers posted Wednesday on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,400 hospitalizations and 1,837 deaths. Total tests and the percentage of positive tests across Washington state were not available.
• Nationwide, positive cases of COVID-19 stand at 5,551,793, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 173,490 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.