If you want to register to vote or need any other in-person voter services, the Thurston County Auditor’s Office’s Elections Division is hosting multiple dates for drive-through services at South Puget Sound Community College off Mottman Road.
Thurston County voters can now get election assistance from the safety of their own vehicle at the college campus, according to a news release from the department.
Services normally offered at the Auditor’s Office at the Thurston County Courthouse are currently closed off to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“We shifted to a drive-up model to protect employee and public health during the coronavirus pandemic,” Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said in a prepared statement.
The Auditor’s Office’s voting center at SPSCC will be open the following dates: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 15-July 31; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 3; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day of the primary election, Aug. 4.
These services will be located on campus after entering at Crosby Loop SW and Crosby Boulevard, according to the Auditor’s Office.
More information can be found online at www.thurstonvotes.org or by phone at 360-786-5408.
