Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Monday reported two deaths and 44 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus. The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic now stands at 5,829.
The most recent individuals to die from health complications related to the virus were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. Both were reported to the county health department over the weekend.
The death toll in Thurston County now stands at 61, and the county has reported four hospitalizations in the last seven days.
The spread of the virus appears to be on the rise. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 257.9 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, with that metric having risen since late last week.
Thurston County’s percent-positive rate also jumped up over the weekend and as of Monday was at 10 percent. This is also important as the county’s region — which includes Lewis, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties — must stay below a test-positive rate of 10 percent in order to move forward into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.
All of Washington’s eight regions are currently in Phase 1.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Monday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 142 new cases and one new death. The death toll from the virus stands at 360 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 427.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that rate is on the rise. The total number of cases surpassed 30,000 on Monday and now stands at 30,087.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 277,404 confirmed cases, 3,903 deaths and 16,558 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, up to 950 cases are expected to be duplicates due to incomplete negative test results.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 394,495, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 23,653,919 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,551,850 of those reported in the last seven days.
