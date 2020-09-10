Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Thursday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported in the county since the start of the health crisis to 1,078.
More than half of the new cases reported Thursday were in individuals 19 and younger. New cases include two individuals ages birth to 9, four under the age of 20, two in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s.
There have been no new deaths or hospitalizations reported in the past seven days, according to Public Health. A total 15 Thurston County residents have died so far from the virus and there have been a total 75 hospitalizations reported.
Health Officer Dr. Dimyana Abdelmalek on Thursday published a new letter answering questions received from the public. In this week’s letter, she discussed false positives, family gatherings and if out-of-county college students count as Thurston County residents.
Abdelmalek says false negative tests are a greater risk than false positive tests.
“With our current testing, false negatives are far more common than false positives and often occur when people are tested too soon after they have been infected and have not started shedding viral particles,” she wrote. “A false negative result occurs if no infectious particles were contained in the sample due to how it was taken or if the viral material is too small for the test to detect it.”
She added that currently COVID-19 tests are effective but not perfect, and that contact tracing, isolation, quarantining and other preventative measures remain in place. Her full letter can be read at www.yelmonline.com.
At least 100 cases of the virus have been reported in the Yelm ZIP code, according to a new report out Tuesday by the county. At least 24 cases have been reported thus far in the Rainier ZIP code.
The county has reported an average of about 8.3 new cases daily over the last two weeks.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Thursday:
• Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 40 new cases Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,065. One new death was reported and the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Pierce County stands at 157. The average number of cases per day over the last two weeks stands at about 37.
• The total number of cases in Washington stands at 78,467, according to numbers updated Wednesday night on the Department of Health’s website. The state has recorded a total 6,993 hospitalizations and 1,985 deaths. The number of tests conducted statewide stands at 1,597,987. The percentage of deaths over confirmed cases stands at 2.5 percent.
• Nationwide, a total 6,343,562 total cases have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been approximately 190,262 coronavirus-related deaths recorded.
