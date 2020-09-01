A ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Ferguson Insurance Services at 703 W. Yelm Ave. attracted from L-R: Dan Nicholson, president of the Yelm Chamber of Commerce, Pat Siegrist — Jennifer Ferguson's mom, Richard Ferguson — Jennifer Ferguson's father in law, Ken Siegrist — Jennifer Ferguson's father, Jennifer Ferguson — owner of the insurance business, David Ferguson — Jennifer Ferguson's husband, and Yelm Mayor JW Foster.