Owners of authentic Mexican restaurant Tacos Gaby in Yelm announced recently they’d be closing the doors of their restaurant, opting instead to focus on taco truck cooking and catering.
“Mom and dad want to retire from the restaurant business. As much as they love it, they are tired,” restaurant staff wrote in a July 14 Facebook post. “It has been a great run for our restaurant and our family, we can’t express how thankful we are for your support.”
The restaurant announced the taco truck would open soon at a location yet to be determined. The restaurant also plans on continuing catering. The phone number for the taco truck will be the same number as the restaurant’s, 360-458-2342.
Tuesday, July 28, was the restaurant’s last day open. The business was located at 307 E. Yelm Avenue.
