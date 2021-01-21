210121.news.masonry.pdleads.jpg

Shelly Brown, 55, who has owned Masonry Cafe Catering in Yelm for about 30 years, pours mushrooms into vats of fettuccine at the facility on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The cafe, which has had an ongoing vendor contract with the Washington National Guard for about three years, will deliver on Wednesday a finshed meal of chicken alfredo fettuccine with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic to about 350 National Guard troops guarding the state Capitol during this first week of legislative session. Brown and her staff began the week preparing boxed, hot meals for even more National Guard troops at the Capitol — approximately 700 of them — which the cafe delivers in person from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day. "It takes a lot of people, including our vendors, to do this," Brown said. "We want to take care of our troops and feed them well, and we are forever grateful for their business. And they are really happy with all of the food we're providing."
Olympia resident and volunteer David Sorrell, 33, adds sundried tomatoes to a pot at Masonry Cafe Catering in Yelm on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The ingredient is part of a finished meal of chiclen alfredo fettuccine with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic to be delivered to Washington National Guard troops guarding the state Capitol during the first week of legislative session.
Shelly Brown, 55, who has owned Masonry Cafe Catering in Yelm for about 30 years, loads a tray of chicken to bake in the facility's oven on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The cafe, which has had an ongoing vendor contract with the Washington National Guard for about three years, will deliver on Wednesday this finshed meal of chicken alfredo fettuccine with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic to about 350 National Guard troops guarding the state Capitol during this first week of legislative session.
Washington National Guard troops pick up pre-packaged hot meals last week prepared for them by Masonry Cafe Catering in Yelm. Gov. Jay Insless activated up to 750 troops to guard the state Capitol during his inauguration and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

