200326.news.foodbank.pd1 copy.jpg

Yelm Community Services Program Assistant Amelia Jimenez, 19, left, and YCS Executive Director Cindy Cecil, 63, loaded canned goods into bags on Monday, March 23, in the YCS Food Bank warehouse to be distributed to the community.
200220.news.sunbird.pdlead copy

Yelm resident Adam Lindeman Sr., 30, cradles his son Adam Lindeman Jr., 2, on Monday, Feb. 17, as they stood in line for about two hours to check out at the Yelm Sunbird Shopping Center. Father and son came away with fishing poles, a jacket and a cast-iron skillet. After 19 years in Yelm, Sunbirds closed shortly after this three-day sale.
200409.sports.schalerprofile.pd2 copy.jpg

Yelm High School senior Austin Schaler, 18, plays baseball, basketball and football for the Tornados. He lamented that his senior baseball season was suspended when the school closed because of COVID-19. He's seen here on Monday, April 6, at the YHS softball stadium.
200416.life.tribeeaster.pd1 copy.jpg

Melina Martinez, left, 12, and her mother Marissa Woodard, 30, both members of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, donned medical gloves on Friday, April 10, prior to handing out Easter candy to children who live on the Nisqually Reservation. Melina's dog Celopatra, 2, helped, also.
210107.photo.Mbuzi

Father Dean Mbuzi has been the priest at St. Columban Catholic Church in Yelm for four years. He's seen on Friday, March 27, in the church's sanctuary. Mbuzi had this to say about the COVID-19 pandemic as it gained strenth earlier in the year: “Our parishioners are intelligent enough to know that fear comes from the devil. The only fear people have to worry about is if they have a good relationship with God.” Are you at peace with God and your family? Mbuzi asked. Then rest assured, God will not abandon you. “We have to drive home that message to them,” Mbuzi added. “If you fear the pandemic it comes from the devil. It is not a superstition or a curse from God.”
210107.photo.blippi

Internet sensation Stevin "Blippi" John, center learned about stone cutting on Thursday, Aug. 6, from Tenino resident Wyatt Williams, 5, at the Tenino Stone Carvers shed as videographer Eric Luck from Renton recorded the scene.
200507.news.moviepopcorn.pdlead copy.jpg

Yelm resident Amy Martin, 31, aka Rey from the planet Jakku, mingled with droids R2D2, left, and R5D4 on Monday, May 4, during the drive-through popcorn event at Yelm Cinemas.
200514.sports.beadle.pdlead copy.jpg

Rainier High School graduate Sophie Beadle, 18, played soccer for the Washington Premier Football Club, and at the high school played basketball and ran cross country and track. She's seen here on Monday, May 11.
200611.news.nisquallyvet.pd1 copy.jpg

Brian and Leila Willard experienced severe flooding to their home on 6th Avenue S.E. in Nisqually during early February flooding on the Nisqually River. While their home in the background is refurbished, they're living in a 2007 Jayco travel trailer and raising a garden hoping shets of carboard will kill the surrounding grass in their yard. They're seen here on Wednesday, June 3.
200611.news.coivdsurvivor.pd4 copy.jpg

Yelm resident Mike Conley, 66, spent 75 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 and on Friday, June 5, he finally made it home. He chatted with friends following an automobile parade Friday night in his honor.
200820.life.walts.pdlead copy.jpg

Mike Hull, 68, bought Walt's Place in McKenna with his wife Susie Hull, 61, in 2013. Hull was sitting on a cast-aluminum bull statue on Wednesday, Aug. 12, he bought three years ago from a Spokane yard-art dealer.
200827.news.bowling.pdlead copy.jpg

Mickey Beadle, 66, owner of Prairie Lanes bowling in Yelm, was enthusiastic on Tuesday, Aug. 29, about reopening the facility after it closed due to COVID-19, but further pandemic restrictions later in the year closed the facility again.
200910.news.schoolfamily.pdlead copy.jpg

L-R: Riley Lynch, 11, and his brother Kody Lynch, 8, both Rainier Elementary School students, performed online school studies on Tuesday, Sept. 8, as their mom Kerra Lynch-Arland, 40, looked on from her own computer at their home in Rainier.
200924.news.swaindeath.pdlead copy.jpg

"Badge," a 2-year-old Great Dane strained for a treat from the hand of Becky Swain, 59, who was married for three years to then recently retired Tenino Police Chief Robert Swain, seen playing guitar in the couple's Tenino home's garage on Friday, Sept. 4. Swain died on Sunday, Sept. 21, from stage 5 kidney disease.
201231.news.vaccine.pd1 copy.jpg

Stephanie Tucksen, Yelm Family Medicine certified medical assistant and clincal supervisor, left, administered a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23, to YFM Dr. Tamara Bunn, 48, who has worked at the medical facility since 2002. Said Bunn after her dose: "I'm very grateful and excited to move forward to get our economy and society back open and healthy." Tucksen received a shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday and expected to vaccinate about 30 YFM employees that day. Those vaccinated on Wednesday would require another dose in 28 days. Tucksen expected to receive another shipment of vaccines shortly, and in coordination with the state Department of Health wanted to eventually reach out to other workers in local health care settings to enable them to also be vaccinated at YFM.
210107.photo.garrison

Charmayne Garrison bonded with her registered Paint horse breed "Jets Tristar", 21, on Wednesday, May 27, at their home in rural Thurston County about three miles from downtown Rainier. After 25 years service to the city of Rainier, Garrison retired on March 27.
201008.news.YMS.pdlead copy.jpg

A couple of construction workers walked along the hallway of classroom wing C at the new Yelm Middle School site on Friday, Oct. 2.
210107.photo.ymsconstruction1

A construction employee worked alongside what would become the main gymnasium at Yelm Middle School on Thursday, July 30.
Nisquallyfloodvictim2.jpg

Marliese Hall, 74, evacuated her home in the Nisqually Valley Thursday night as floodwaters lapped at the fence that surrounds her one-bedroom garage-apartment. Friday morning, Feb. 7, she visited the Red Cross shelter at Gwinwood Camp and Conference Center in Lacey to inquire about overnight accomodations, but decided to forego that option because her dogs — the one pictured a blue heeler named “Blue Boy” — would not have been allowed to be in the shelter unrestrained.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.