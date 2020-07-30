Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives and the Coroner’s Office were investigating the death of a man who was struck by a train near the Saint Clair Cut-off Road (State Route 510) overpass just before 8 a.m., according to a post on social media.
“Despite loud audible warnings from the train, the man was apparently walking on or across the RR tracks and the train was unable to stop in time,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation was still ongoing this afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.