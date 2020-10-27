A robbery was reported Monday night at the front desk of the Prairie Hotel, according to the Yelm Police Department.
The suspect was still at large as of Tuesday morning press deadline (head to www.yelmonline.com for updates on this story). This is the second robbery at the business reported in the last two months.
Assistant Chief Rob Carlson said the suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 male with a thin build and short and wavy black hair. He was last seen wearing an off-brand Seahawks hoodie with blue and green colors, and he’s believed to be in his 20s.
At about 8:26 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, police were dispatched to the Prairie Hotel located at 701 Prairie Park Lane SE in Yelm to reports of a robbery, Carlson said.
The hotel’s staff told officers a male suspect had entered the hotel’s lobby area, placed a bag on the counter and threatened to assault the female employee if she didn’t give him her till of cash. After giving him her till, the suspect reportedly left the area on foot toward Yelm Cinemas.
Carlson said no weapon was implied or displayed, and that he’s not a known danger to the community, though if he’s seen, the suspect shouldn’t be confronted, Carlson said.
Yelm officers were able to get in contact with management, who showed police surveillance video of the area. According to Carlson, the suspect reportedly left in a silver Subaru SUV; the license plate number of the vehicle is not known to police at this time.
According to a police tip that came back after the incident was posted on social media, a similar individual was reportedly seen at the Yelm Grocery Outlet just a few blocks southeast.
Carlson said management told them he looked as if he was casing the place. He had used the store’s bathroom and was reportedly seen at the store just 10 minutes before the incident at the hotel allegedly occurred.
"If anybody has any leads or details to follow, contact the Yelm Police Department," Carlson said.
A photo of the individual is expected to be released soon by YPD.
In early September, a 20-year-old Yelm man was arrested at a friend’s house in McKenna after he was suspected of robbing the Prairie Hotel’s front desk at gunpoint.
Sgt. Tillman Atkins with the Yelm Police Department said the alleged robbery occurred at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. The suspect, identified by police as Bronszon Rathbone, was reportedly let in by a Prairie Hotel employee.
“When he got to the front desk, there was a small exchange of words. At that point, he pulled out the firearm and pointed it at the employee,” Atkins said, adding that there was a demand for money.
•••
This story will be updated.
