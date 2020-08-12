A worker at a CBD oil extraction facility in Grand Mound suffered serious burns on his legs, face and head after a butane explosion, according to a release by the West Thurston Fire Authority on Wednesday morning.
The employee, a 51-year-old man, works at Footprint Biosciences. He was inside the room where the explosion occurred, according to the fire authority.
The business is located at 6400 210th Ave. off of Old Highway 9. It has been in the business of extracting CBD since 2015.
Firefighters responded to the explosion at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and treat the injured worker.
In addition to West Thurston other responding agencies included the Riverside Fire Authority, South Thurston Fire authority, East Olympia, Mclane/Black Lake and Tumwater paramedics.
“The cause of the explosion is under investigation,” West Thurston wrote Wednesday morning. “West Thurston fire investigators are on the scene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.