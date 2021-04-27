Priscilla Christine Taylor (Enger), born June 3, 1941, died April 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Yelm United Methodist Church June 3 at 1 p.m., followed by a private family memorial spreading of ashes in the Nisqually River (upon her request.)
