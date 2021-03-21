Two people were killed Saturday afternoon when their vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic on State Route 510 just west of Yelm Highway Southeast.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 36-year-old woman from Olympia driving a 2006 Nissan Sentra and her 34-year-old male passenger, a Hoodsport resident, died after their westbound vehicle drifted off the right shoulder, over-corrected and entered the eastbound lane at about 4 p.m.
The Sentra struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Melissa M. Rose, 46, of Yelm. Charles D. Rose, 62, of Yelm, was a passenger in the Equinox. The Sentra also struck a 2019 Toyota Prius driven by Dawn R. Shovein, 47, of Yelm. The Roses were injured but not transported to a hospital, according to the state patrol, while Shovein was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
A fourth vehicle — a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old Lacey resident — drove through the debris field resulting from the crash. The girl was not injured.
The Nissan came to rest 15 feet south of State Route 510, the Equinox came to rest just south of 510 partially off the roadway, the Prius came to rest in the eastbound lane and the Camry came to rest on the right shoulder.
The road was blocked for nearly four hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The identifies of the two people killed have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
