A 32-year-old Bucoda woman was injured after the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed on State Route 507 south of Tenino Friday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Joshua L. Landen, 40, is accused of driving under the influence and vehicular assault after the crash, which occurred at mile marker 13 at about 7:30 p.m.
Landen was driving a 2019 Harley-Davidson south when he failed to negotiate a curve, crashed and came to rest on the right shoulder.
Landen was not injured, but his passenger — Caitlyn S. Faughender, 32, of Bucoda — was injured and transported to Providence Centralia Hospital, according to the state patrol.
The cause of the crash was DUI and driving too fast for conditions, according to the state patrol.
