With 9,400 ballots left to count as of Saturday, Nov. 7, independent incumbent Gary Edwards has taken the lead over Democratic two-term Lacey City Councilman Michael Steadman in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2. Steadman had been leading in the race since election night Nov. 3.
Edwards is ahead of Steadman 50 percent to 49.59 percent and has tallied 72,308 votes to Steadman’s 71,714. A total of 144,617 Thurston County residents have so far voted in the race.
Edwards, a longtime Thurston County sheriff who is completing his first term as commissioner, easily beat Steadman in the Aug. 4 commissioner primary race, 57 percent to 42 percent, but only voters in District 2, the easternmost of the county’s three districts, were eligible to cast ballots in the primary.
Voters from all three districts cast ballots in the general election.
Steadman, 50, was elected to the Lacey City Council in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. He graduated from Milpitas High School in California in 1989 and was in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1991 to 1999. He currently owns Steadman Properties, a commercial leasing company in Lacey.
Edwards, 73, was elected to the Thurston County Board of Commissioners in 2016 and before that served 37 years in law enforcement — 20 of those as Thurston County sheriff. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 and is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Edwards is no stranger to District 2, having graduated from Yelm High School before attending universities out of state and graduating from the National FBI Academy.
