The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open later this year at the Nisqually Shopping Plaza and is hiring for all positions, according to its new owners.
Greg and Stefanie Vinyard introduced themselves, as well as their six children, in a Facebook post Monday, July 27, to their new community.
The family of eight is originally from southern California and moved to Yelm last year to start their very own Grocery Outlet.
The Vinyards also stopped by the Yelm Area Chamber of Commerce this week to grab a BERT Certificate in support of the local economic recovery effort.
Interested applicants can send resumes to yelm@groceryoutlet.com or call 360-995-2680.
A spokesperson with Grocery Outlet previously told The Nisqually Valley News that the location planned on hiring anywhere from 25 to 35 positions at the independently owned location.
