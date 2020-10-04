A pair of Roy residents were uninjured after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel in Grays Harbor County Saturday afternoon.
Melvin E. Moline, 81, and Cody E. Olive, 25, both of Roy, were traveling southbound on State Route 109 at the Chenois Creek Bridge at about 2 p.m. when a northbound 2009 Toyota Camry driven by Madonna R. Gilner, 65, of Ocean Shores, crossed the centerline and collided with them.
The Silverado rotated counter clockwise with the rear of the vehicle coming to rest in the southbound ditch. The Camry came to rest in the northbound ditch.
Gilner was injured and transported to an area hospital. She’ll face a charge of negligent driving, according to the state patrol.
All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The state patrol doesn’t not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Both vehicles were totaled.
