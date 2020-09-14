Yelm Victory Protest

Attendees wave flags as music plays during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Hundreds of local residents turned out for a pair of appearances by Republican candidate for governor Loren Culp on Friday and Saturday in Yelm. 

Billed as the "Yelm Victory Protest," the events featured live music, speakers and food. 

Look for more in this week's edition of the Nisqually Valley News.  

Yelm Victory Protest

Candidate for Washington Governor Loren Culp waves to crowds during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Candidate for Washington Governor Loren Culp speaks to crowds during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Attendees wave flags as crowds gather and music plays during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Tim Eyman talks about ‘$30 Car Tabs’ during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Community members stand for The Star-Spangled Banner during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Candidate for Washington Governor Loren Culp smiles as he looks over crowds during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Attendees wave flashlights to the music during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Loren Culp’s Campaign Manager Christopher Gergen speaks to crowds during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Tim Eyman takes the stage in support of Culp during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.
Yelm Victory Protest

Candidate for Washington Governor Loren Culp speaks to crowds during a ‘Yelm Victory Protest’ Friday, September 11, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.