A “Re-Open WA Rally” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on the north steps of the state Capitol building in Olympia, according to a Friday announcement by Republican 17th Legislative State Rep. Vicki Kraft.
The “peaceful, respectful” rally will include faith leaders, veterans, parents and small business owners, among others, according to the press release.
“The purpose of this rally is to give the people of Washington state a united voice and grassroots platform to share the realities of their challenges with the ongoing shutdown in a peaceful way with the governor, Democrat majority and Republican minority legislators in Olympia in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, 1st Amendment,” Kraft said in a prepared statement.
According to the press release, there will be an area designated for those wishing to attend with masks and social distancing.
"Those who tend to be more susceptible to flu, colds, infection, etc. may decide it in their best interest not to join for this event in person,” according to the press release.
