Thurston County Public Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one new death caused by the virus.
The latest Thurston County resident to die from the virus was a female in her 30s. She is the 62nd and youngest person yet to die from health complications brought on by the virus.
Public Health determined she didn’t have any known underlying health conditions that would have worsened her condition after reviewing her case, said county COVID-19 public information specialist Magen Johnson.
This was the fourth COVID-19 death reported in the last seven days.
The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,899 as of Wednesday afternoon. Thurston County’s rate of positive rates also dropped, from 10 percent on Tuesday to 7.5 percent on Wednesday.
Transmission of the virus over the last two weeks in the county remains high, though. According to the state Department of Health, Thurston County has reported 291.5 cases per 100,000 people; that metric has risen by more than 30 cases since Monday.
A vaccination clinic, brought about by the partnership of Thurston County and Providence Health and Services of Southwest Washington, will begin starting Thursday. The clinic was established in response to Gov. Jay Inslee to ramp up vaccinations and use up all stored vaccines, the county says.
The clinic will be for those who meet the Phase 1A and Phase 1B tier 1 requirements, which include high-risk workers in the health care field, those working as first responders, and everyone age 65 and older.
“It is imperative for people in Phase 1A to get their vaccines now,” said Dr. Dimayana Abdelmalek, the Thurston County health officer, in a prepared statement. “We want those with the highest risk to get their vaccine early. If you haven’t already received your shot, we can help connect you with a provider.”
In order to request an appointment with the clinic, fill out a form on Thurston County’s website. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and those who receive the vaccine will also be scheduled for a second appointment in a month.
“We know many more people are now eligible and seeking locations to get the vaccine… We are excited to help connect those who qualify now to available vaccine and we are grateful to our partner providers for their incredible work in standing up clinics so quickly,” Public Health Director Schelli Slaughter said in a prepared statement.
The clinic will run Jan. 21 to 23, or until doses are depleted.
Here are some additional numbers related to the coronavirus situation, both regionally and nationally, that were reported as of Wednesday afternoon:
• The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 302 new cases and no new deaths on Wednesday. The death toll from the virus stands at 365 Pierce County residents. According to the Department of Health, Pierce County is reporting a “high” transmission rate of 491.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days; that metric is on the rise. The total number of cases stands at 30,560.
• Since the start of the pandemic, the state Department of Health has reported 279,421 confirmed cases, 3,940 deaths and 16,642 hospitalizations due to COVID-19. So far, a total 294,386 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed, with a total 607,350 having been so far delivered to the state. An average of 14,000 doses are being administered every seven days, with the state hoping to eventually meet the goal of 45,000 every seven days.
• The total number of deaths accumulated in the United States due to COVID-19 stands at 400,306, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total 24,135,690 cases have been confirmed thus far, with 1,395,550 of those reported in the last seven days.
