Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29, after the stolen vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck while fleeing Yelm police on state Route 507 near the Nisqually River crossing.
Two people were arrested, Yelm Assistant Police Chief Rob Carlson said. The road was temporarily closed while the crash was investigated and processed by authorities.
A 28-year-old Tacoma man who was behind the wheel of the Chevrolet pickup truck that caused the crash by sideswiping an oncoming vehicle while attempting to evade police will face charges of eluding police and three counts of reckless endangerment. He also has a warrant in Yelm Municipal Court.
A 48-year-old Renton man who was also in that vehicle is expected to be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He reportedly picked up the Tacoma man and two other individuals in the vehicle.
At around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Yelm police were dispatched to reports of a counterfeit cash payment at the Yelm KFC/Taco Bell. Carlson said one of the individuals attempted to use a counterfeit $20 and then fled going on State Route 507 in the white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.
A Yelm officer was able to locate the vehicle and attempt a traffic stop.
“They turned on it and tried to pull it over, but the vehicle didn’t stop. At that point, a pursuit started,” Carlson said.
The driver turned east onto State Route 507 from Old McKenna Road Southeast after being pursued on backroads. The Chevrolet then attempted to pass a detective who was ahead of him, but the driver ultimately lost control and crashed into a pickup truck towing a utility trailer.
Yelm police said two people were injured: a female passenger in the Chevrolet and the male driver of the pickup towing the trailer.
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly stolen from Supreme Motors LLC in Auburn. Additionally, a black leather bag with stolen contents tied to a June burglary in Yelm was also found in the truck.
•••
This story will be updated.
