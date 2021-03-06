The high-horsepower Yelm football team (4-0) ran up the score quickly Saturday against the Capital Cougars (1-2) on their way to a 49-16 win that carries their undefeated streak into the fifth week of play.
Despite an exhausting, down-to-the-wire matchup against the 1A Eatonville Cruisers less than 72 hours prior, the Tornados put the pedal to the metal and ran in five touchdowns against the Cougars to lead 35-0 at halftime.
Tornados running back Sean Rohwedder led his team with three touchdowns, rushing 86 yards over 19 carries. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior has 510 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns over four games for Yelm.
Running back Brayden Platt and wide receiver Kyler Ronquillo were put in standout performances for Yelm Saturday. Ronquillo, a sophomore, had two interceptions, one of which he returned 30 yards for a touchdown, before the half. Platt ran 72 yards for a touchdown six minutes into the first quarter.
“So far, for this season, it’s been weird because it’s freshman year, so I’ve been getting new to the team, getting new to the plays. Just trying to learn and fit in. That’s how the season’s been going so far, just trying to develop with the team,” Platt said.
Platt — a 6-foot-2, 225-pound freshman — led in rushing with 128 yards over nine carries and two touchdowns.
“It was good that we got them early because then we didn’t have to rely on the physical aspect of the game later, and so that kind of played to our favor,” Yelm Head Coach Jason Ronquillo said. “I think (we) were just really mentally prepared.”
Ronquillo said his team’s third quarter lull more than likely came from exhaustion from putting so many hours in on the gridiron this week.
Though the Cougars fell short on converting third downs in the first half, they had their sparks against the Tornados’ passing attack, ultimately tallying four interceptions.
Junior running back Jake Kennedy helped lead a drive in the third quarter. From within Yelm’s redzone, Kennedy took the handoff from senior quarterback Elija Hoffman and ran it down the middle 13 yards for Capital’s first score.
Just a couple plays later, Deonte Burns snatched an interception off an awry Yelm pass, allowing Capital to march the ball up from Yelm’s 29-yard line for a touchdown.
Though Burns grabbed a second pick early in the fourth quarter, Capital’s fleeting momentum would fade with a pair of short-ranged TDs from Platt and sophomore William Carreto.
Carreto had a good game, tallying 13 tackles as a linebacker for Yelm and rushing 62 yards on three carries on the offensive end.
“My expectation was to just win, execute our plays on defense and offense. It’s just crazy because last year I was on the freshman team and going up to varsity is a big jump. It’s been really exciting to get out with the varsity,” Carreto told the NVN.
The sophomore added that he’s looking to be one of the top tacklers by the season’s end and score a few more touchdowns for the Tornados. Sophomore lineman Ray Wright led in tackles against Capital with 14.
With Saturday’s senior night in the books, the Tornados return to South Sound Stadium for the remaining two games of the regular season. The Tornados will face the Timberline Blazers on Friday, March 12, then the North Thurston Rams on Friday, March 19.
Yelm Tornados — 14, 21, 0, 14
Capital Cougars — 0, 0, 16, 0
