Multiple flood warnings were issued Sunday morning as two south Thurston County rivers entered minor and moderate flooding stages brought on by a weekend of heavy rainfall.
According to Thurston County Emergency Management, the Skookumchuck River near Bucoda entered into moderate flooding at about 11:30 a.m. after a flood warning was issued at about 4:30 a.m. The river entered into minor flooding in the early morning.
A flood warning is in effect for the river until Monday morning. As of 10:45 a.m., the river was at 213.07 feet, according to the National Weather Service; moderate flooding status for the river is issued at 213 feet.
The river is expected to crest at 213.6 feet late this afternoon and then begin to recede, according to Emergency Management. The river is expected to rise minimally early Tuesday morning.
A flood watch was also issued at about 6 a.m. for the Chehalis River at Grand Mound. As of noon, the river was approaching minor flooding stages (141 feet) at 140.72 feet.
The river is expected to crest at minor stages at about 10 a.m. on Monday. A flood warning is in place until late Tuesday night.
The Deschutes River, the county’s fastest rising and falling river, crested Sunday morning just below minor flooding stages. Water flows are currently declining and were recorded at 9.74 feet at 11:30.
NWS Seattle issued a flood warning for much of the south county area at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday night. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall was expected to cause flooding of small creeks, rivers and streams, as well as urban areas, highways, low-lying spots, streets and underpasses.
It’s not recommended to drive or walk through flooded roadways where rainwater has built up.
